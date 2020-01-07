LETTER: We must be supportive, empathetic

A response to the recent letter from Mr. Sams (“Facility should move from downtown,” Dec.13) provides opportunity to highlight and address the stigma and misunderstanding surrounding mental illness. My guess is the message of Mr. Sams came from a lack of understanding and fear about individuals who experience mental illness so I hope to shed some light on this.

Research tells us that 1 in 5 individuals will experience mental illness and 1 in 25 experience serious mental illness. The Community Mental Health Centers (CMHC) Act allowed for the creation of CMHC’s (i.e. Heritage Behavioral Health) to provide services in central locations to meet the needs for those in our communities and Heritage provides this.

Having Heritage in our downtown allows individuals living with mental illness access not only to their services, but other services in the area. Mr. Sams stated that “we believe everyone deserves to walk the streets of downtown Decatur without feeling threatened” and I would agree. The individuals Heritage serves are a part of that “everyone.” Individuals who live with mental illness are at an increased risk for being victims, not perpetrators, of violence and all deserve to be safe.