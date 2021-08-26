LETTER: We must care for each other

A good man contracted COVID, struggled, died, and went to Heaven. God greeted him with a sigh and said: "I wasn't expecting you for several years. I gave you a healthy body, a kind heart, and an intelligent brain. I sent masks and vaccines and competent medical providers. I though my people would love and protect each other." The end.

Dear readers, let us love and protect each other. Get vaccinated, wear masks, and practice social distancing. Get a COVID test when exposed to the virus or when symptoms appear. When a test is positive, follow the directions given by the medical provider. Thank medical staff for all they do on our behalf. The best way we can thank them is to do all we can to love and protect each other.