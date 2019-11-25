LETTER: We must chose country over politics

Not everyone in Central Illinois supports Rodney Davis, as a recent letter-writer would have us believe.
Davis follows the Trump agenda, to the detriment of our country, and he is doing us a disservice by his unwavering support for Trump. As evidence has become clearer with each witness in the impeachment hearings, we have no choice but to see that Trump and several in his administration worked with a foreign government for political gain and, in addition, were determined to keep aid from Ukraine in order to get what they wanted.
There is no alternative but to vote for impeachment. I fail to see how any Republican can support Trump at this point.
Furthermore, House and Senate Republicans are using Russian talking points in their support of the de-bunked theory that Ukraine meddled in our 2016 elections. Russia meddled in our elections. All of our intelligence agencies tell us this is certain. There was no Ukraine meddling; Ukraine has no server.
What is this country coming to when Republicans support a Russian cause (especially one that has the express purpose of weakening our country) and refuse to believe our intelligence agencies? Rodney Davis falls right in line with the rest of the Republicans, none of whom seem to have the courage to stand up and say that Trump is wrong, that the Ukraine conspiracy theory is wrong, that Russian meddling is wrong, that it is time to do what is right for our country.
Need I point out that if President Obama had done everything (or anything) that Trump has done that the Republicans would have clamored for impeachment long before this? Where is the consistency? Our country needs representatives that choose country over politics, especially now. Rodney Davis must do this at this critical time in our history.
Carol Kussart, Cerro Gordo