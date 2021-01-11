LETTER: We must take care of country

Wake up America.

In our voting on people for office, they should have term limits. We got people in office living on the government for years. We should have an eight-year term in all offices. All the time putting the government in more debt. We got that here in Illinois, and you can’t get them out. They think they can rule the world.

They don’t remember the Sabbath day, all sports. Sunday night is football night for them. God says remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy. We’re going to pay for that one. They don’t even want to stand up for the soldiers who have given their lives at a football game. They have all drifted from God; they don’t want Him in anything. But we’re going to pay for it.

They’re other countries that hate America, I was in the service, I know they want you to cater to them and give them aid; we got enough to take care of our own country. We sure need to get God back and pray to Him, He is the only one we can depend on. God gave us a good country; we better take good care of it.

He wants his name praised above all other names. Let’s get back to him.

Orville Markwell, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0