LETTER: We must turn back to God
0 comments

LETTER: We must turn back to God

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

Our state and federal government are godless. Our forefathers would turn over in their graves the way our country has drifted in sins. All they think of is me, me, me and wealth. Hell is enlarging. 

Our religion nowadays is very little church. Sundays with God are all most forgotten. Sundays used to be for worship only. Now we have everything going on, keeping our mind off of God. In this world we play church. You don't have many church bells ringing, wrapped up in our recliners, letting the rest of the world go by. 

But we'll have a pay day if we don't get back to God. He can spill us out of his mouth saying sorry I never knew you. Let's all get back to him. All of our families need Jesus. We want all our families in heaven, will reap whatever we sow. We need to praise his holy name, he is the only hall-of-famer in this life. We are all vapors to him. 

Orville J. Markwell, Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News