LETTER: We must turn toward God

In this modern world today, God has been left out. He is not even our plans for the day. The whole would doesn’t really care about him. We do everything sinful against him. Everything with sin our government goes for.

We want to kill our babies, every 15 weeks of pregnancy we want to put a needle and get rid of them. We want to keep them out of schools and teaching about the Bible. We got the children not knowing whether they are a boy or girl. Even spending money, money they don’t have. No morals anymore we don’t have.

No respect for the flag, even leaves it out at football games. That is why more of veterans don’t watch anymore baseball or any sports. All the me, me, me and they not even worship God who made us. All Sabbath days are for worldly events. God’s wrath is on us. He can wipe us all out in a few minutes.

We need to get back to respect for him in government; a nation without God will perish. What a downfall, we got a mess into and the whole world. When “eternity” comes we will wish we had never been born. He can take sleep from us. God's will be done no matter goes for me too.

Let’s get him in our minds and thoughts, for eternity is forever. We don’t want to go to hell, where the entire devil possessed will be. Turn our minds to him that’s all we have. Praise his name, he wants that.

Orville Markwell. Decatur