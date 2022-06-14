LETTER: We must vote for Democrats

Thank you, Randy Reyman, for your wonderful column ("GOP has no real answers to issues") on June 4. You said everything I have wanted to say to the people in Central Illinois and everywhere in this country.

Democrats must step up and broadcast the good that they have done for our state and country. They must also bring forward the harm that Republicans (for the most part) have done.

Democrats time and time again promote ideas and laws that will help our citizens. They are interested in getting as many people out to vote as possible, unlike Republicans who are seeking to limit voting opportunities all over this country.

Democrats want women to have control over their bodies, something very few Republicans seem interested in, despite poll after poll that shows the majority of our citizens want women to have that control. Democrats want to make sure all children have proper food, healthcare, and schooling. Republicans seem to be uninterested in any of that -- notice how they don't want to pass any bill that would help children.

Democrats are interested in sensible gun control. Not Republicans, even though the majority of this country wants it. Democrats are interested in equal rights for all our citizens. Republicans are interested in grabbing all power for themselves by pushing down minorities and reserving power for whites only.

This is not the Republican party of years ago. Congress is stalled because the Republicans refuse to consider much legislation that would help the American public.

There is no choice in November. More Democrats must be voted in if this country is interested in helping its people and moving forward with our democracy. We won't have our democracy if the Republicans gain control of our legislatures and Congress. Do not stay home. Vote.

Carol Kussart, Cerro Gordo

