LETTER: We need a day of prayer to battle virus

Letter to the Editor

I have read all the reasons why people object to vaccine shots.

But, there are some Christian believers that believe in the power of prayer.

There are many times in the Bible that miracles happened because people united in prayer and asked God for a miracle.

I am asking some of our church leaders of major church organizations to announce a day of prayer and, ask God to heal our land and bring an end to the virus that has taken a lot of lives and made people sick and, has sent so many to the hospitals. It even has caused some people to die and, untold suffering to loved ones.

Paul S. Mason, Decatur

