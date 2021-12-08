LETTER: We need common sense leadership

Does anyone have any confidence in the Biden Administration’s abilities to effectively deal with the ongoing situations: the Russian build up at the Ukrainian border; China’s aggressive actions regarding Taiwan; and the Iranian pursuit of nukes. These aren’t long range challenges, but in fact near term crises. Know that the Russians and Chinese are talking.

With the Biden administration’s foreign policy and national security track record, you can only project another failure. His nearly five decades in Washington, a majority in the Senate -- the same Senate that the Constitution gave so much foreign policy responsibility -- hasn’t prepared him for this. Secretary Blinken is also over his head, remember the way the junior level Chinese diplomats pushed him around in Alaska?

I am praying that the Ukrainians aren’t banking their sovereignty on the Biden administration. Hopefully they have read former Secretary Bob Gates book, so they won’t be surprised that Biden will be wrong again.

But these impending crises aren’t just due to the Biden administration. Keep in mind we’ve got two senators who have shown no backbone in calling out this administration’s first 11 months of failures. These two party and checkbook first senators provide nothing more to the Biden administration than the old bobblehead dog in the back dash of grandpa’s sedan. It is time for the self-serving, hypocrite, incompetent, millionaire political elitists Senators Durbin and Duckworth to go. It is time for patriotic, hard working, common sense leadership in Washington.

Recommended for you…

Eric Murray. Pawnee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0