As I'm out and about here in Decatur, all I notice is trash everywhere along the curbs and in boulevards and in medians, I've never seen our streets and yards so bad.

I've picked up my street and the next week, after wind and what not, it's back to what it looked like before our town is looking so bad as I drive around. I think as a community we can do better. It is not others that make us look bad but our own that does.