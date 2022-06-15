LETTER: We need to get back to God

America we are losing it?

Jesus said in Luke 11:17, “Any kingdom divided, a house will fall”, that’s proven.

Our nation stands both pro- and anti-God, attitude and action wise. We are divided over rights of marriage, birth, gender, race and politically. Nations have failed with far less divisions than this.

These decrees and laws were proclaimed before the creation of the world by our God.

God laid down these decrees in Genesis up through the book of Matthew under the long shadow of Jesus Christ. And the shadow came to light in Matthew, being Jesus the light of the world, with the law and decrees.

Jesus said in Matthew, “I didn’t come to abolish but to fulfill them”, and we want to change them in every way we can? Solomon said nothing new under the sun. What’s been said and done will come around.

Our land before it became America was pagan and heathen worship. Our forefathers introduced Jesus Christ and since that time we are the United States, one nation under God.

Sadly we are turning away from God, reverting back to the beginning? Another Civil War of 1863-65 trying to take back Texas is similar to Russia taking back Ukraine. Sounds unthinkable but out of the blue COVID-19 killed millions worldwide and tens of thousands here at home.

A teenage boy killed 21 people and injured many in broad daylight in approximately 1 ½ hours, things happen.

We are walking on the edge. We need to get back to God and his reality, least we fall into the depths of the abyss. To challenge or omit Gods word equals failure. So be it amen. My prayers are for you and yours.

Ford Lewis – Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0