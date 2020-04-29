LETTER: We need to get back to God

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My great-grandson, Peyton, brought to my attention about how the locust and frog devoured our land during early Bible times. It makes me wonder about this virus time we are going through now in this world. The world has forgotten God.

God doesn't go for all these idols of this earth. He is a jealous God, a consuming fire. He's tired of this me, me, me world. He wants his name praised.

For years he has put up with mission his day which should be Sunday. We have taken everything away from him, that is why we got sinful reign of one state government, preachers with 30 minutes preaching on the Sabbath day enjoying the idols and luxury of this life and world.

All sinful habits, everything they can tax, even killing our sweet babies all against God. No wonder we need to strive for heaven, time is running out when churches open back up we need to get back to God, not for an hour or two a week but all time must be turned to him.

He can wipe us out in a hurry. He is a God of mercy and can also be a God of wrath. He wants us all in heaven that what we must try to make this world from going to failure. God is fed up with all the works of the devil. He will be the judge, no other. A child can lead us back to him. Praise his name. We need to get back to God.

Orville J. Markwell, Decatur

