LETTER: We need to get on with our lives

Yes, COVID-19 is a deadly disease, but mainly for those with underlying, pre-existing health issues. This portion of the populace should react accordingly. Isolate. We do not want to kill grandma and grandpa. I am a 73-year-old grandfather of seven, working for an essential business. I have a vested interest in not dying. That is my responsibility.

Very recent studies by Stanford University in Santa Clara County, California, and the University of Southern California have shown that the actual death rate attributed to the COVID-19 virus is between 0.1% and 0.3%. These areas are hot spots for COVID-19. That is between one and three people per 1,000 people infected. That is a relatively small number, comparable with various stains of the flu that come through every year.

Unfortunately older people and those with health issues die every day, even without the coronavirus. It happens.

We have 22 million people out of work, many needlessly. Many small businesses are suffering needlessly, and many will fail. Individuals and families are suffering. The dominoes are falling at an alarming rate. As a result, I am afraid that many future deaths will result from suicide. I doubt that those deaths will be tallied up as the result COVID-19, if tallied at all.