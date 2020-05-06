LETTER: We need to vote on what we do next

Gov. Pritzker released a plan that will take months if not years to follow. We are under an executive order thru May 31, clearly with this plan there is an intent to extend it.

This is still a democracy, can we please have the Illinois General Assembly and/or the Decatur City Council debate and a vote before we implement a "new normal"? It's May 6. We have three weeks to debate, modify and have our representatives vote on a "new normal." We have the technology to do it safely.