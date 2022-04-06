LETTER: We need unity now more than ever.

In the United States of America, most of us enjoy the safety and security of the rule of law, and the freedoms of living in a democratic society. (Notwithstanding certain exceptions, including those who are enslaved, grossly unjustly rerated, or living in extremely limiting circumstances.)

Russia’s current actions in Ukraine are disturbing. We can blame it on Russian president Putin, but he not the only Russian leader who is in favor of this war. We also do not know what the Russian people in general, right or wrong, think of us. Their former president Medvedev recently stated that Russia has the might to put the West “in its place.” Apparently that means Russia has the capability to penetrate our defense and successfully attack us. In light of recent events, such as claim, if taken seriously, could be a reason for concern on our part.

We in this country need our unity now more than ever. We are wonderful hodgepodge of people of all different races, ethnicities, religions, backgrounds, and varying opinions on all sorts of issues. Yet we are all citizens, residents, or visitors in the U.S.A. If we are called upon to work together for a common cause, can we set aside our differences enough to be able to do so?

One of our freedoms is the right to express ourselves, both privately and in public, on issues of importance to us. That is all well and good. Still, the art of compromise, the ability to come together in support of a cause greater than any of us as individuals, was key to our country’s founding. It may yet prove crucial to our survival as a nation, throughout the century and into the next. We might want to start practicing it now.

Katherine Betz,- Warrensburg

