LETTER: We should be able to choose about vaccine

Hospital mandating the vaccine and many nurses will loose their job after years of hard work and dedication.

A nurse's view: I chose this profession and dedicated over 20 years of my life, I’ve watched life come into this world and I’ve watched life leave this world. I’ve wiped tears away and even my own.

Now you're telling me that us nurses can no longer work at certain places if we do not get the vaccine , a vaccine that is still under research and you can still get COVID even after being vaccinated?

Being a nurse I do understand that people with compromised immune systems the vaccine maybe a choice for them, but not from me. We live in America, the land of the free. Our medical history should be private, we should be able to chose what we inject in our bodies. Nurses rock.

Cathy Francisco, Decatur

