LETTER: We thought it could not get any worse

When you think it cannot get any worse, It does. The crisis under Joe Biden gets worse day by day, the border crisis is a good example, and the crisis is a self-inflicted disaster created by Biden’s policies.

Under Trump, there was stability at the border, but because of his hatred for Trump he removes all the things that kept the border stable. National Border Patrol Council vice president Art Del says, “For the fiscal year, for the entire nation, it has been 150,000 getaways.” He said we have no idea where they are from or what their intentions are. People over 100 countries are coming.

President Biden is helping the cartels and human smugglers make at least $25 million a week. Then there are the heartbreaking pictures of little children being dropped over the wall by smugglers. Young women are raped as they make the journey to the border. This is on Joe Biden. It is unbelievable that during the disaster, that neither Biden nor Harris have visited the border.

As soon as he was elected, President Biden cancelled the Keystone Pipeline, with the result of thousands of people losing their jobs. He then removes the sanctions, allowing the pipeline from Russia to Germany. So he hurts America and helps Russia. This is how he gets tough on Russia. Crime is spiking across America in our large cities, but not a word from Biden or Harris.

Yes, we thought it could not get any worse, but it has.

Gerald Thompson, Decatur

