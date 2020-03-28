LETTER: We've had this feeling before

What’s that strange feeling? It seems like I felt it before. Maybe it was just something I read about once.

Perhaps it’s not a specific feeling at all, but rather a kind of void left by something I’m no longer dwelling on; a void now occupied by something once lost but now faintly remembered. Ah, that’s it! It’s the feeling of togetherness; the feeling of connectedness. It’s the sense that we are all in this together, seeking a similar goal.

I remember watching the video clip of President Bush when he received the awful news on 9/11. He was sitting in a classroom, reading to a group of young students, and one of his aides whispered the news into his ear. I watched that clip several times during those difficult days, fascinated not so much by his pale expression, but by my reaction to it. I remember sensing all my negative and partisan feelings toward him at once vanish into a flood of compassion and empathy. And there was that feeling; the feeling I’m having now that we are all in this world together, not existing in partisan silos, but reaching out with our hearts –– if not with our hands –– to one another; connected into one unified whole.