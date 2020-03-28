LETTER: We've had this feeling before

What’s that strange feeling? It seems like I felt it before. Maybe it was just something I read about once.
Perhaps it’s not a specific feeling at all, but rather a kind of void left by something I’m no longer dwelling on; a void now occupied by something once lost but now faintly remembered. Ah, that’s it! It’s the feeling of togetherness; the feeling of connectedness. It’s the sense that we are all in this together, seeking a similar goal.
I remember watching the video clip of President Bush when he received the awful news on 9/11. He was sitting in a classroom, reading to a group of young students, and one of his aides whispered the news into his ear. I watched that clip several times during those difficult days, fascinated not so much by his pale expression, but by my reaction to it. I remember sensing all my negative and partisan feelings toward him at once vanish into a flood of compassion and empathy. And there was that feeling; the feeling I’m having now that we are all in this world together, not existing in partisan silos, but reaching out with our hearts –– if not with our hands –– to one another; connected into one unified whole.
Isn’t it sad that it takes a crisis to conjure this up? If there is a silver lining to the current crisis, it is that we have been given another opportunity to reconnect to these sentiments of unity and compassion for one another. My hope for us all is that when we get to the other end of this and return to our normal routines, we will think back to this strange moment in time when we weren’t allowing petty partisanship to rule our lives, but instead were feeling empathy, caring, and love for all our fellow Americans.
Randy Reyman, Decatur
