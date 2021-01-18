LETTER: Wearers of cross don't earn it

In response to the column from Rev. Dr. Andrea Ayvazian ("Wearing cross includes expectation," Jan. 9):

First, I wasn’t aware you had to earn jewelry. This brings up unpleasant and unsavory connotations in my mind. Who decides who has earned the right to wear the cross? Who decides if my behavior is good enough?

We don’t earn Salvation, it’s by grace. I earned the right to wear the cross by each sin, misstate, bad choice, fault and failure I’ve committed. The difference is, I didn’t have to accept the cross, bleed on it, or sacrifice my life on the cross. Jesus did not earn it yet because of his love and grace, he choseE to sacrifice his life for mine.

When I wear my cross, it reminds me of the cost paid; the forgiveness Jesus has given me, and the gift of life. I have no halo, and I am not trying to display piety. I am remembering the cost, Jesus life giving sacrifice, and how grateful I am. I am stating that I do my best to follow Jesus.

Now is not the time for the Church to turn on each other, to judge fellow believers. God is sovereign and he places leaders and their teams in their places. Although we all seem to decide for ourselves whether they are a blessing, a curse, or a judgement.