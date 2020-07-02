LETTER: Wearing masks should be mandatory

The science is clear that wearing masks is effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Wearing masks in public (indoors or outdoors) when social distancing is not possible should be a federal requirement until a vaccine has been administered to a sufficient threshold of the population.
Goldman Sachs recently reported that a national mandate could raise mask-wearing compliance by 15% and could cut the daily growth rate of confirmed cases to 0.6%. Face masks keep the economy open without having to shut down businesses.
We need leadership at the federal level to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. If we are all in this together, we must have regulations that compel us to do what is best for the greater good and not our self-interests. These are not partisan issues, these are life and death issues. Face masks should be required until we are out of the woods.
Richard Podeschi, Mount Zion
