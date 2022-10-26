 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Weatherford for circuit court judge

Letter to the Editor

With the election season coming down to the wire, the stakes have never been higher. That is why I am supporting Andrew Weatherford for Macon County circuit judge.

In this highly polarized political climate, Weatherford remains a voice of optimism, balance, and dedication. His opponent, Shane Mendenhall, has never served on a criminal bench trial or a criminal jury trial in his 14 years of being an attorney. The lack of criminal justice trial experience should be concerning to voters across the political spectrum. I encourage all Macon County residents to cast their ballots either early or on November 8 for Andrew Weatherford for Macon County circuit judge.

Jacob Hamm, Decatur

