LETTER: Weatherford for circuit judge

Like people everywhere, Macon County residents are concerned about crime. They want their communities to be safe places to live, work, raise families and have a little fun.

While our crime rates are lower than Bloomington’s and Springfield’s, our law enforcement officers work hard to keep our community safe and keep crime rates in check. We also must have judges who will run fair courtrooms and sentence parties appropriately if proven guilty.

Andrew Weatherford is the candidate that will hear both sides of the story, and run a fair courtroom.

Weatherford is also the candidate who believes in accountability. He knows that rules and laws exist to keep our communities safe. He has a high respect for law enforcement officers and countless other public servants.

Throughout his experience as a private practice lawyer, Weatherford has appreciated judges who do not let dangerous individuals off-the-hook. He knows from conducting several jury trials that sometimes a tough sentence creates the necessary outcome: justice for the victims and the communities at large.

I am voting for Andrew Weatherford for circuit judge. I hope you will, too.

Barbara Minich, Decatur