LETTER: Weatherford has the experience

LettersEditor

Before retiring, I practiced law in Macon County for approximately 40 years and I urge you to vote for Drew Weatherford. It takes courtroom experience to be a good judge and Weatherford has the necessary experience with Macon County civil trials, felony criminal jury trials and bench trials. He has the temperament to be fair yet firm, and to respect all those who have legal matters before him. His fairness and criminal courtroom experience will help make Macon County a safer community.

Joseph Darflinger, 

Tarpon Springs, Florida

