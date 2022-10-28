LETTER: Weatherford means justice for all

Andrew Weatherford’s decision to run for circuit court judge surprised family and friends. Including me. I knew Andrew as an athlete and student in my history class at Argenta-Oreana High School in the late 1990s and always appreciated his work ethic and attention to detail.

Since his childhood people always knew him as an introvert, preferring one-on-one-conversations to being in the spotlight.

He was anything but a “politician.”

But he has always been a “rules guy,” with sympathy for those in stressful situations.

These values have driven his life — especially his career. He has since been a private practice lawyer, serving a wide range of clients and leading several jury trials.

His experience shows: great judges serve the public — not a political party. They uphold the laws that protect our most vulnerable. They don’t try to change laws to exclude or harm people.

Andrew is running for office because our current political climate concerns him. A judge’s personal politics don't belong in the courtroom — the one place where your political party, how much money you have, your religion, or even what you’re wearing should not matter.

There’s nothing he values more than serving and protecting the community that raised him, and where he and his wife are raising their two daughters.

This has become even more important as he has pushed into the “spotlight” he never craved, meeting so many people who care about the community and its future, much like his own family.

Andrew Weatherford is inspired by our public servants, and would be honored to dedicate his energy and expertise to serve alongside them. His message is clear and salient: to uphold the Constitution and justice for all.

Matthew Snyder, Decatur