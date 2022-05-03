LETTER: Weeds in the eyes of the beholder

Decatur's upper-middle class neighborhoods feature attractive homes surrounded by landscapes of lush green-grass lawns with never a hint of weeds or insects. Eye candy? Indeed.

Our impoverished underclass neighborhoods feature boarded-up and abandoned houses amidst ever-present weeds growing helter-skelter. Eye candy? Not so much.

This of course is the stereotypical knee-jerk class-conscious response of us presumably-educated folks who instinctively "know it all," but nothing about weeds, except, as with pornography, we know them when we see them, and we know we don't like them.

Not surprisingly, we probably don't know or care that "weeds" are Mother Nature's go-to first-responder to resuscitate damaged and dying ecosystems. And believe it or not, here's the kicker: weeds -- and pollinator insects dependent on them -- are disappearing fast. Consequently, worldwide songbird populations, dependent on insects as food for their hatchlings, have fallen by 3 billion since 1970 -- a 29% decline and a continuing yearly loss of 2.9%. Alas, this real-time ecological collapse will soon put we humans in Mother Nature's crosshairs.

Indeed, nearly 50,0000 square miles of America, that's 40 million acres of eco-essential naturally biodiverse habitat, has been destroyed and replaced by human-imposed monoculture grass lawns. Tragically, our addiction to this non-native aggressive eco-destroyer requires 80 million pounds of chemically-toxic "lawn care" products annually to wage war against Mother Nature.

But think positive: Mother Nature's life-sustaining ecosystems necessarily destroyed for the benefit of maintaining real-estate value in our most expensive investment; undeniably, homeowner purchased and applied chemically-toxic "lawn care" products come at the cost of our own common sense, even as we destroy our children's environmental future.

Now the mother of all class-conscious environmental ironies: it's not ubiquitous weeds growing helter-skelter in underclass neighborhoods that destroy ecosystems; ubiquitous chemically-addled monoculture grass lawns growing helter-skelter in upper-middle class neighborhoods that destroy ecosystems.

Don Carmichael, Decatur

