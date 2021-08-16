LETTER: We're altering planet's ecology

Growing-up in 1950s Decatur, I was an inquisitive observer of Mother Nature. Fascinated by her mysteries, not so much as an aspiring naturalist per se, but as an aspiring nature writer/poet.

Later in life I discovered Henry David Thoreau via his classic "Walden Pond." My dream of translating the sylvan lady of woodlands, streams and prairies into prose/poetry was instantly dashed. A century before my birth Thoreau had been there and done that while setting an impossibly lofty standard for future wannabe nature writers like myself. His voluminous nature writings, including his massive daily journal, are the definitive translation of Mother Nature into the English language and is must reading for every red-blooded American. Surely Mother Nature nods in agreement.

Speaking of natural history, biologists tell us that planet Earth is in the midst of a "sixth extinction," meaning that many animal species, large and small, are inexplicably disappearing. At city council meetings over the last decade I've sounded the alarm of disappearing insects, especially pollinator bees and butterflies, and the potential for catastrophic damage to already compromised ecosystems. These warnings have undoubtedly provoked mocking by folks, including city council members, who hear my plea as a thinly-veiled rationale to avoid lawn mowing and yard maintenance. Unlike Mother Nature's planetary ecology, societal and governmental ignorance continues to prosper exponentially and unimpeded,

Especially to open-minded citizens seeking environmental truth, take a walk through your neighborhood during these dog days of high summer to observe undeniable evidence of rapidly collapsing ecosystems. Decades ago you would've been harassed by in-your-face thick masses of pestering gnats. Where are they today? Indeed, where are the once-ubiquitous airborne and terrestrial insects that maintain life-sustaining ecosystems? Alas, this sudden and unnatural vacuum of insects is more reminiscent of January's dead of winter, is it not? Take heed.

Don Carmichael, Decatur

