LETTER: We're better when we work together

As a career, active-duty Marine Corps family we have long been proud to support the Marine Reserve Toys for Tots outreach that this year alone will provide over 18 million toys to America’s children who need some Christmas love.

With no USMC Reserve unit here in Macon County, something truly remarkable happens each December, although the groundwork is laid months ahead. It’s the recognition that our community is better blessed by working together.

While the Herald & Review coverage on December 15 certainly highlighted components of this past week’s holiday distribution, the scope of togetherness merits clarification. Without the national branding of Toys for Tots, along with monies received from local donors, as well as national T4T, and a small cadre of USMC veterans, it would be very difficult to gather and purchase over 9,000 toys.

Without WAND-TV’s “Spirit of Giving” campaign and the willingness of local retailers to serve as collection points, it would be impossible to receive toy donations. But wait, there’s more. This outreach includes coats, caps and gloves, blankets, and food baskets! The gracious hospitality of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church enabled this amazing, coordinated partnership of Dove, Inc., The Salvation Army, Northeast Community Center, T4T, AND civic, corporate, and individual volunteers, to hold four full days of outreach touching nearly a thousand families.

Equally important to this Christmas love - the generous people who make Macon County their home who believe that we really are a better community when we work together. It is a civilian understanding of Semper Fidelis.

Col. Robert Tyler, USMC, retired and Mrs. Carol Tyler, Decatur