LETTER: We're overreacting to COVID-19

Why are our political leaders (and for sure whenever a politician says they are relying on the health experts, they mean the political health experts because nothing in the historical data would lead any medical person to recommend the drastic measures since today’s death rates are only about one-third of that of 1957) doing all these drastic shutdown measures and cause this panic when the severity of this disease? We critical-thinking citizens must become centrally involved in immediately and fully reverse this shutdown rapidly before it is too late.