LETTER: We're terrifying international students

On July 6, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that international students whose universities will be delivering entirely online education this fall must transfer to another school or leave the country entirely. As a college professor, I find this student ban irresponsible, short-sighted, and cruel.
America is a stronger country when the brightest students from around the world come here to learn. My own undergraduate experience was strengthened by my international classmates, who helped me gain a new understanding of global issues and consistently delivered some of the most trenchant analysis of our daily course work.
Moreover, international students subsidize domestic students, as they typically pay more money to attend. There is a direct financial benefit to their presence. Without the tuition of international students, institutions will be forced to make further cuts, resulting in job losses, already estimated at 50,000 across the country since the start of the pandemic.
Finally, this student ban is just downright mean. The world is in chaos, with a virus ravaging across continents. In the midst of all of this sit thousands of young people who have come here for the most earnest of reasons: to learn. They are frightened, with their primary support network being their fellow students and the faculty and staff of their educational institutions. Why now, in the most trying of times for all members of our community, would our government decide to be its cruelest?
There’s a quotation taped to my campus office door, from the great British sci-fi show Doctor Who: “Stand with me. These people are terrified. Maybe we can help a little. Why not, just at the end, just be kind?”
Our international students are terrified. Why not, just now, just be kind? We need all the kindness we can get these days.
Tom Robson, Decatur
