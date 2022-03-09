LETTER: West must stop buying Russian oil

The Crisis Ukraine is on everyone’s mind right now. The news is full of nations declaring sanctions and condemnation of Russia’s blatant aggression.

There is, however, an elephant in the room. That elephant is the fact that Western powers, while verbally condemning Russia and imposing sanctions, are still financially supporting Russia and therefore Russia’s military.

How do they do this? The NATO nations are reliant on Russian oil. Approximately thirty-three percent of European oil supply comes from Russia, and with the Biden administration’s closure of domestic pipelines, the United States has also begun buying a large percentage of Russian oil.

With the continual buying of oil from Russia, the economic sanctions of the West will have little effect on the oil exporting juggernaut. The West’s hypocrisy becomes all the more apparent when one reads that removal of Russia from the SWIFT banking system does not extend energy payments which in simpler terms means that Europe and the United States will continue to purchase expensive oil from Russia while blocking other transactions.

It is no wonder that the President of Ukraine is frustrated by his supposed Western allies. It is perhaps understandable why NATO nations may try to remain non-combatant in the war due to Ukraine’s lack of defense pacts, but to ship weapons, ammunition, medical supplies, and food to the Ukrainian people while simultaneously sending money to Russia which Russia can then put into the military production which is killing Ukrainians is nothing short of treachery.

Ukraine’s foreign minister has it right when he says that our nations are buying oil in Ukrainian blood. Western leaders (especially the United States, which was independent of foreign oil just two years ago) need to reopen domestic sources of oil and stop paying for Russia’s military machine, the sooner the better for all.

David Shaw, Forsyth

