A Decatur native, Will Wetzel graduated from Eisenhower High School (2003), Richland Community College, and Western Illinois University, Macomb. Before returning to Decatur in 2017, he was a volunteer and disaster response coordinator for the McDonough County Chapter of AmeriCorps VISTA/Red Cross and served as executive director of Genesis Garden, a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating poverty in west-central Illinois. He is currently a global technology plant analyst II at ADM.

His wife, Tiffany, is a social worker, and daughter, Ava, age 7, is a student at Decatur’s Baum Elementary School.

A background of stewardship with a passion to serve Decatur, Will gives a convincing campaign speech. “I believe in the power of public education. I believe we can do better for our students, and everything has to start with student learning.” He adds, “we must ensure our buildings are safe, that we have the proper materials, and that we build an inclusive, open, and respectful school district for everyone,” stating, “the working conditions of our teachers and staff are the learning conditions of our students.”

Will contends, “proper board governance includes staying within the bounds of the law.” He defends public participation, values the Freedom of Information Act, and understands the Open Meetings Act ensures public access. He suggests holding meetings at school sites to improve accountability, responsiveness, and transparency.

He’s aware the board approves the district budget, and must “trust and verify” the chief financial officer. His concerns include a declining tax base amid a shrinking population coupled with an end of CARES Act funding. He vows to support the superintendent, serve on committees, and learn as much as possible. Will foresees a cohesive, accessible, and respectful board, able to express their own opinions.

Connie Ogden, Decatur