LETTER: What are benefits of city services?
This letter is for the mayor of Decatur. 

What, may I ask, are the many benefits of city services? I thought the gasoline taxes were for the roads? And the water service you talked about, we, on the outskirts of Decatur pay double for our city water. It's not free or fair. 

I've lived in the county all my life and I've watched the city tear down buildings for parking lots. They need to build more houses in the city for people to move back to the city. 

Jacqueline West, Decatur

