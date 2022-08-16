LETTER: What books are being used?

A July 27, 2022, PDF from Melissa Bradford contained a letter which stated 1st Educators have already placed "culturally relevant" books in classrooms and school libraries.

Given the nationwide findings that most “culturally relevant texts’ are being found to be racist and, in some cases, pornographic, has the Board publicly reviewed the books that 1st Educators is putting in the classrooms and school libraries? If so, what were their findings? Was the public notified of, and allowed to review, these books before their injection into our school system?

Please send me a complete list of all the books and materials already placed and being used, as well as a list of books that will be placed, in the schools.

Being a retired chemist, I’m especially interested in the “Science resources for the 2022-2023 school year” and how/where one finds equity problems in “science.”

Robert Mooth, Decatur