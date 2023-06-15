The article about the settlement of bills from Decatur Celebration reminded me of two other events in Decatur history.

The K (C)orn Carnival, started in the late 1800s. Its demise was the result of businesses pledging money to help fund it but not following through. The city ended up settling most of the debts.

The same the happened with the first Lake Decatur Celebration in 1923. Promises and pledges were made but many did not follow through. Once again, the city had to pay up.

Just a gentle reminder of what can happen to good intentions.

Karen Anderson, Shelbyville