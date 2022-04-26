LETTER: What Darren Bailey stands for

Darren Bailey for Illinois governor. My entire household supports and endorses who he is. He is for decrease of taxes in Illinois to promote new growth and to be alongside of the working common man of Illinois.

He has always voted ‘no’ to any increase of Illinois taxes. He is for the law-abiding, hard-working, tax-paying citizens and not for himself with political advantage gain.

There are those who promote lies against this honorable man to bring him down in a false effort to promote themselves as better. The truth about Darren Bailey is that he did serve on a school board. From his first vote as a freshman state representative through today, Darren has always voted ‘no’ for each and every tax increase. He earned a nickname of ‘No Row’ and the ‘Magnificent Seven’ due to his constant ‘no’ votes to any and every raise in Illinois taxes, which is the highest combined taxed state in the U.S.

Darren Bailey wants to reduce the Illinois taxes, wants to get on budget, to give citizens of Illinois an opportunity with businesses to return and stay in Illinois rather than wanting to move out. I personally trust Darren Bailey for who he is as a person who values Illinois, values the citizens of Illinois.

He is a third-generation Farmer. Had been an 18-wheeler trucker. Darren Bailey understands hard work, he understands loyalty, family, commitment, and understands the citizens of Illinois need to be valued for who we are as law-abiding tax-paying Illinois citizens and Darren Bailey will back us on this. He will listen to us. He is for us. Not for the corporation control of politics over the citizens but Darren Bailey is for ‘we the people' as he will decrease taxes for Illinois.

D. Jane Fairchild, Normal

