LETTER: What does a name represent?

What does a name represent? In the late 1960's, two teenage colored girls were babysitting two white children. As the teenagers sat watching television, they heard the little girl holler, " Blackie, Blackie come here!" As the teenagers began to rush to the bedroom, they heard a painful sounding scream from the little girl. When they got to the bedroom door, sure enough the little girl had received a blow from her brother, seven years old.