You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: What does a name represent?
0 comments

LETTER: What does a name represent?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

What does a name represent? In the late 1960's, two teenage colored girls were babysitting two white children. As the teenagers sat watching television, they heard the little girl holler, " Blackie, Blackie come here!" As the teenagers began to rush to the bedroom, they heard a painful sounding scream from the little girl. When they got to the bedroom door, sure enough the little girl had received a blow from her brother, seven years old. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News