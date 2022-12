I happened to drive by a friend’s house, spotting his flag lying in a puddle after a rainstorm. He is retired from the Air Force, flying the flag daily.

I hesitated to encroach onto private property, much as I hated to see Old Glory in disarray.

I know this friend was out of town for a week, with no family nearby to collect mail or rehang his flag.

I did nothing.

What is my responsibility as a citizen?

Linda Hutton, Decatur