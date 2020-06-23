LETTER: What kind of bird was that?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A few weeks before spring I took my dogs outside mid morning. I always check the sky for hawks because I know that my 3.5 pound Yorkies would be a full meal deal.

The sky was very blue with no clouds. East of our home are woods with trees between 50 to 70 feet high. There were no leaves on any of the trees.

Approximately I'm guessing 50 feat above trees a circle of silver caught my eyes. My first thought was it had to be birds even though I'd never seen birds fly that high. Also the birds appeared to be touching each other to form a circle. They appeared to be going south but moving very slow. In a matter of seconds they turned and disappeared going north. No sooner had they made this move but appeared again going south. They didn't seem to be moving forward. the next second they turned north again. I waited for them to reappear but they didn't.

I've had a lot of time to think about what I saw. I would have written sooner but I didn't want to bother anyone. Much more important news was being reported.

I am writing to you in hopes you'll print this and that someone else saw what I have described and have the same questions or answers. If birds, what kind? If not, birds what?

Shirley Jones, Oreana

