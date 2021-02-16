LETTER: What would 'reprogramming' be?

Trump supporters need to be reprogrammed. All of them. In November, a member of the Democrat National Committee, David Atkins, said on Twitter that "deprogramming" is needed for every one of the Americans who voted for Trump on Nov. 3. Ocasio-Cortez said that deprogramming of people who live in a misinformation "bubble" require more than just a conversation, likening it to therapy. Katie Couric asks, "How are we going to really deprogram these people who have signed for the cult of Trump?" Washington Post columnist said that "almost all Republicans who somehow need to be deprogrammed."