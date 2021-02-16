LETTER: What would 'reprogramming' be?

Trump supporters need to be reprogrammed. All of them. In November, a member of the Democrat National Committee, David Atkins, said on Twitter that "deprogramming" is needed for every one of the Americans who voted for Trump on Nov. 3. Ocasio-Cortez said that deprogramming of people who live in a misinformation "bubble" require more than just a conversation, likening it to therapy. Katie Couric asks, "How are we going to really deprogram these people who have signed for the cult of Trump?" Washington Post columnist said that "almost all Republicans who somehow need to be deprogrammed."
Now, what would it look like to have all of us deprogrammed?
- We must repent of our support for President Trump.
- We must agree that we are a danger to democracy.
- We must agree that America is a racist country.
- We must agree that America should have an open border and that having hundreds of thousands of illegals coming to America is right and just.
- We must admit that only Democrats and the far left have a right to free speech.
- We must agree that FOX News, Newsmax, and other conservative organizations should be banned and closed.
- We must agree with Hillary Clinton that Donald Trump was an "illegitimate president."
- We must agree to defund police and let politicians protect us.
- The deprogrammers will come from Russia and China.
The truth is Democrats, and the far left must stop demonizing us simply because we support Trump and have a different plan for American than they do. We can never unite and work together if we are accused of being white supremist and racist, and attempt to ban our free speech. "Let us love one another even when we do not agree". (Matthew 5:14).