LETTER: Wheelchairs a hazard on Pershing Road

I read the article in Saturday’s paper about people speeding and not respecting the speed limit signs along the roads. One item that gets very little attention is the number of people that use wheelchairs on the local roads such as Pershing Road.

There is a lot of traffic on Pershing with semi trucks, dump trucks, cars that are speeding on that Pershing Road. I have seen people in wheelchairs driving on Pershing Road in traffic lanes that are supposed to be used by vehicles not wheelchairs. I have seen motorized wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, and even a manual wheelchair being pushed by another person.

These are accidents waiting to happen, serious accidents. These people have no flags, no flashing lights, nothing to alert drivers (who most of the time are speeding) of a wheelchair on the road. I think they should be required to have some safety items attached to the wheelchair for their safety if they insist on taking the wheelchairs on the roads or stay off the roads and highways. I have seen an individual on the highway coming from the mall in Forsyth also.

Jim Sulwer, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0