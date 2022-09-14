LETTER: Where are certified school librarians?

What happened to the school librarians in the Decatur School District?

Decatur School District #61 has a long history of having a certified school librarian in each elementary, middle and high school. For years the district was a model for all districts in Central Illinois. In the early 2000s, library assistants replaced librarians. Why are certified school librarians no longer in any building in the district?

Reading is a basic life skill, and exposure to literature is part of teaching children to read. A certified librarian develops a collection, implements a plan of instruction, and exposes students to the magic of books.

As they mature, students learn to express themselves through thoughtful reading, writing, and research. Teaching students to think independently, verify sources, and form opinions on a wide range of subjects, are important roles for a school librarian. Partnering with the classroom teacher, librarians develop lessons which improve a student’s ability to find materials, use them to complete assignments, and successfully finish their schooling.

We bear witness that we had a positive influence on students’ lives, made the library a place of learning, and served as an integral part of the faculty. Multiple studies have shown that school librarians contribute to the achievement of students. Therefore, it is our hope that certified school librarians will again be added to schools’ staff.

What will it take to return certified librarians to the Decatur Schools? Where are the leaders that at one time saw the importance of the school librarian to the total success of the school and the students?

It is possible. These district librarians, now retired, would like to see it happen.

Sarah Wachter, MLS, John Hill Magnet School

Nancy Curran, EED, District Coordinator if Libraries

Patricia Barr, MLS, Roosevelt Middle School

Karen Penn, MLS, Eisenhower High School