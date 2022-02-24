LETTER: Where have the Republicans been?

Republican politicians claim they’d do a much better job of supporting the police than Democrats.

Where were they when police were being murdered and brutalized during the Jan. 6 insurrection incited by Trump?

Where were they during the rise in violence police have had to deal with because of Trump’s support for right-wing terrorist organizations?

Where were they when police or members of their family were being infected by the virus because Trump played down the threat and failed to act?

They were supporting Trump answers all three.

Where were they when the police were risking their lives rushing to the scenes of mass shootings?

They were supporting the right for most people to own an AR-15 or similar weapon.

Where were they when police or their families were suffering the conditions exacerbated by climate change, such as hurricanes, floods, and fires?

They were supporting the fossil fuel companies most responsible for climate change.

Where were they while police or their families were struggling to make ends meet because of policies supporting the upward redistribution of wealth and power?

They were supporting the war on labor unions that began during the Regan presidency and continues to this day; Citizens United and similar laws that allow corporations and the wealthy to control many of our politicians, including the entire Republican Party; insurance company profits instead of improved Medicare-for-all are just a few examples.

Where were they while police or their families were suffering long-term unemployment, foreclosures, homelessness, underwater mortgages, lost savings, deferred or denied retirements, and educations cut short during the Great Recession that began in 2008?

They were supporting the big banks most responsible for the recession.

Ron Adams, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0