LETTER: Where is concern for those at risk?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

In what phase of the Reopen Illinois is region 6 and where might I track this? I continue to be concerned about the well-being of people like myself, over 70 with pre-existing health condition.

While I appreciate the fate of all those unemployed by this virus, rushing into phases is disconcerting. What has the governor to say about this? Will the state ever get to the point of testing anyone of the general public or employees without symptoms?

It still remains that a person can transmit the virus without symptoms. This seems very problematic. What has the governor have to say about this?

Janet Calhoun, Forsyth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3