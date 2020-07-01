LETTER: White. incarcerated and privileged

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was given a 30-year sentence and over $200,000 in fines for nonviolent cannabis offenses. I was a young, white male, hauled off to prison to serve nearly 15 years before being released. I am currently at Stanford University, making use of my second chance, and many have used my situation as reasons for policy change.

After George Floyd cried out for his mother, and took his last breath, some pointed to my situation to criticize the existence of white privilege. “Where was his privilege when he got 30 years for cannabis?” they said.

I cringed, realizing the separation between reality and appearance. White privilege is not something that means you do not have to work hard. It doesn’t mean you won’t be unfairly treated. It’s simply not having to work harder due to your skin color. As someone who spent 15 years incarcerated for something that is no longer illegal in Illinois, I assure you that there are barriers within the black and brown community that I have not had to face.