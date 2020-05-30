LETTER: Who is going to teach our children?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Decatur Public School Board:

I ask you once again: Who will teach our children?

As of the morning of May 26, DPS61 has a total of 101 essential academic positions open: 47 general education teaching, 18 special education teaching, nine social worker and 27 teaching assistants. Please explain why the district is creating 10 new positions, the eight recently approved strategist/interventionist/coordinator positions plus the two positions, when we cannot fill the many currently open?

These new positions appear to be revamped names for the recently eliminated positions. As a result of this elimination, DPS61 lost great teachers. In a time when teachers are hard to find, wouldn’t it have been more appropriate for the board/district to inquire if any of those already holding those positions had specialties that could be transferred into these newly created positions?

According to the report given by District Recruiter Jey Owens on May 12, the district has a plan in place to recruit teachers. However, recruitment and retention are two very different things. One has to wonder if the 65 teacher openings are due to the district/board’s apparent lack of appreciation for their current teachers. One has to wonder if the 27 teaching assistant positions are due to the district’s lack of a contract with DFTA.