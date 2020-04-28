LETTER: Who would postal service changes hurt?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

President Trump, apparently going with his gut again, instead of the conclusions of the experts (you know, the guys who actually are knowledgeable about their field and have actually studied the data), has decided that the Post Office isn't charging enough for handling packages and wants the shipping rate for them quadrupled. The consensus on this seems to be that he thinks this will hurt Amazon, whose owner, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Washington Post, which does not support him. Of course, he can't just increase the rates charged to Amazon, he would have to do it across the board.

I don't know why he thinks Amazon would feel any major impact. Most likely what would happen is Amazon would raise its rates and/or shift its shipping to FedEx and UPS, even if those two companies took advantage of the situation and increased their rates a bit. Who would it hurt? You and me and, maybe, small operations that didn't do a lot of mail-order business. I recently sent some a package to my daughter who lives in the state of Washington. It cost $25. President Trump thinks I would be willing to spend $100 to do this? Now I know why he has so many bankruptcies in his past.

By the way, I recently saw that parcel post only accounts for around 5% of the Post Office's business, but it brings in over 30% of its revenue.

Thomas Steinhart, Decatur

