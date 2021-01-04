 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Why change site for drive-throughs?
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Why change site for drive-throughs?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

Another puzzling move here in Decatur, we’ve had the civic center parking lot set up for drive-through COVID testing for months and the Crossing Health Care parking lot also, but when it came time for the drive-through vaccination it was moved out to the airport. Why? 

Thurmon Jones, Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Will all bars be gone?
Letters

LETTER: Will all bars be gone?

I got a chuckle out of your only headline "17 Decatur bars you'll never drink at again." With Governor Pritzker at the helm, those that freque…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News