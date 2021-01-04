LETTER: Why change site for drive-throughs?

Related to this story
Most Popular
Don’t you wonder just how intelligent some of the people are that run for government positions?
With the new stimulus passage how long will it take for, look out, for your family- first Davis to steal a few more millions just because he can.
Stu Ellis’ Wednesday column dismisses “New York Times writer” Ricardo Salvador’s suggestion that USDA leverage its impact for more than the be…
Trying to put myself in the place of someone who has a loved one in the hospital during this pandemic is hard, my loved ones are safe and heal…
I got a chuckle out of your only headline "17 Decatur bars you'll never drink at again." With Governor Pritzker at the helm, those that freque…
Many many years ago I voted for a Democratic candidate for President, and he won, a great man.
On a Saturday evening in November, Joe Biden gave a victory address. In that address he spoke of his mandate to govern, a mandate he said that…
Today's leaders are advocating eliminating fossil fuels by 2030 or 2035. As a senior citizen living on Social Security, I wanted to know how t…