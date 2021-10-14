LETTER: Why is it Planned Parenthood?

Abortion is domestic terrorism and should be prosecuted as such. Kill your little girl when she's two months in the womb or kill her when she's 10 years old. What's the difference? It's the same little girl.

The only people that I can see that are for abortion are well and alive on planet earth. Did your mom abort you? What about your father's rights? He has no say. His DNA is 50 percent of that little girl or boy. It is his sperm that even determines the gender of the child. He will think about for the rest of his life what his little boy or girl would have looked like and about what age they would be right now.

It is highly unlikely for a woman to get pregnant going through the trauma of being raped. Even if it was rape, it's not the baby's fault.

Why do they call it Planned Parenthood? Does a parent really murder their child? The word parent offends me. I am a parent and I wouldn't murder my child. Are you planning parenting when you abort?

I knew you were formed within your mother's womb. God has a plan for every child's life, no matter what the conception.

David Blair, Decatur

