This might be an example of pointing out a problem that doesn’t exist, but there’s something that seems wrong to me.

Why are there separate Juneteenth activities in Decatur? The African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society has been honoring the holiday for more than 20 years. The march to Central Park, followed by the music, speakers and overall good fellowship mean a lot to a great many of us.

In recent years, a second set of activities has been held at the Devon. Juneteenth must be quite important to those arranging and carrying out this program. Having two events, however, forces some of us to choose which way we will celebrate this national holiday.

If all of the people behind the Juneteenth programs could join forces, wouldn’t the results be a greater celebration?

Dick Zaker, Decatur