Ukraine has some of the richest farmland in the world. Ukraine supplies about 30% of the food for the European Union. They are a major supplier of the world’s wheat.

Putin’s goals are to re-establish the Soviet Union and to weaken NATO and the EU. Before entering Ukraine, he had significant controls over the pipelines of Russian oil and natural gas to the EU. But he could have greater control over the EU and weaken the EU and NATO by limiting the food supply coming from Ukraine.

Time is on Putin’s side. He’s decimating Ukraine to drive out their people and government by (1) destroying manufacturing facilities (thus no jobs to return to), (2) destroying housing (so no place to live), (3) destroying infrastructure (so there is no electricity to cook, nor clean water to drink), and (4) destroying schools and hospitals, (so social structure is being eliminated). Thus, having done all that, what’s left? The farmland.

Those who would cease funding would allow Russian to take control of a major portion of the world’s food supply in perpetuity. But the longer this war drags on, the appeasement goes to favor Putin. NATO allowed appeasement in response to Putin’s threat of nuclear weapons. But now after a year of war, war crimes and decimation of Ukraine, Putin has the same threats as a year ago.

Yes there is risk of a bigger war; but appeasement similar to that which allowed Hitler to gain dominance until a much larger conflict was required.

Finland, Sweden and even Ukraine and Moldova should be admitted into NATO. Then, it would be time to tell Putin to get out of Ukraine or Article 5 will be invoked for a common defense.

Bill Stoutenborough, Alton